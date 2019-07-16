Food for Thought: Is MSG bad for you?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MSG is added to foods to give it a savory flavor. It is commonly accepted that MSG is bad for you. Now, some experts say MSG may actually help you.

MSG is made up of sea salt and a component of protein called glutamate. In the 1960’s people complained it gave them headaches and heart palpitations. More recently, an independent group of scientists took a closer look at the claims.

A typical serving of MSG is one half gram. Scientists found that some people who consumed 3 grams of MSG without food had headaches, drowsiness and tingling.

MSG is used to enhance foods flavor. For example, adding MSG to vegetable broth allows the flavors to become more pronounced. Experts say it may help cut the sodium you eat because it is just 12 percent sodium and salt is 39 percent sodium. If you know MSG bothers you, avoid it.

But if not and you see MSG on a label of your favorite soup or sauce, you may not need to be concerned.