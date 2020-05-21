Food for Thought: Is popcorn healthy?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The average American eats 68 quarts of popcorn a year. Now studies show it may actually have some health benefits.

According to researchers at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, popcorn contains antioxidants that can prevent cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

The antioxidants, called polyphenols, were found to be highest in the hulls of popcorn – that outer shell that gets stuck in our teeth. And the polyphenols were higher in popcorn than in some fruits and vegetables. One serving of popcorn contained up to 300 mg compared to 114 mg in a serving of sweet corn and 160 mg in an average piece of fruit.

Popcorn is only about four percent water, while most fruits and vegetables contain at least 90 percent water which dilutes the levels of polyphenols. That does not mean you can eat popcorn instead of berries or broccoli.

Remember, our colorful fruits and vegetables contain other nutrients not found in popcorn. And how you make the popcorn is important, too.

Air popped is best with only 30 calories a cup. Buttery, salty, sweet and cheesy popcorn can have up to 600 calories a bag. So use just a little flavoring to keep popcorn a healthy snack.