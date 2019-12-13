Food for Thought: Keto diet

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A “cheat day” is common when you are on a diet.

And the popular keto diet is no exception.

Most people will cheat. But new research shows, one cheat day on a keto diet can damage blood vessels.

The ketogenic, or keto, diet has become very common for weight loss. It is basically the Atkin’s diet of the 60’s and 70’s rich in fats, moderate in protein, but very low in carbohydrates.

Like any diet, it can be effective but it is hard to stick to it. As a result, many people slip up and treat themselves to some carbs. Researchers did a small study to see what effect a sudden dose of carbs can have on the body after being on keto.

They gave participants 75 grams of glucose, that would be like eating a bowl of cereal and a banana or 1 and 2/3 cups of pasta. The researchers found bio-markers in the blood that suggested blood vessel walls were being damaged and possibly dying by the sudden spike in glucose.

The researchers concluded that while on a keto diet, even one cheat day can undo the benefits.