Food for Thought: More natural ways to lower cholesterol

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Last week, we told you about stanols and sterol. This week, we’ll tell you about using psyllium seed to lower cholesterol.

Psyllium is a soluble fiber. It is sold as a powder or capsule and is commonly used to treat constipation. But it can also lower LDL cholesterol 5 to 15 percent.

Psyllium forms a gel in the small intestine and prevents cholesterol from entering the blood stream. You need to 7 grams or more soluble fiber a day, before meals, to lower cholesterol.

It is an option to discuss with your doctor if you need to or want to avoid cholesterol-lowering medications.

Oats also contain a soluble fiber that can lower cholesterol. But you would need to eat 1.5 cups or more of oatmeal a day to have a significant effect.