Food for Thought: Nut allergy? You may not have to avoid them all, study says

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – To be on the safe side, allergists often advise patients to avoid all nuts, including peanuts, if they have a reaction to one kind of nut.

But new research shows you may not need to avoid all nuts.

Many people have a skin prick or blood test to determine a food allergy. But researchers say, instead, consider doing an oral food challenge to find out if you’re allergic to other nuts.

A study published in The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology’s medical journal looked at the medical records of 109 people with a known allergy to a single nut.

The study found that when given an oral food challenge to nuts they had never eaten, more than 85 percent of the subjects passed the test and could eat the nuts with no reaction.

This was especially true for people with peanut allergies. And everyone passed the almond challenge.

An oral challenge involves eating a tiny amount of a food and gradually in–creasing it to see if you have a reaction. This must always be done under medical supervision in an allergist’s office.