Food for Thought: Nutritional benefits of iceberg lettuce

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the warmer weather, we eat more salads. But if you only like iceberg lettuce, are you getting no nutritional benefit from eating a salad?

Like all lettuces, iceberg is very low in calories, just 8 calories per cup chopped. Its high water content may help fill you up. So if you eat a salad with a meal, you might eat fewer calories overall, just go easy on the dressing.

Few people eat lettuce alone, so iceberg can be the carrier for other more nutritious vegetables like tomatoes, carrots and peppers. In addition, iceberg lettuce is cheaper and stays fresher longer than many other lettuces.

So, if you like iceberg lettuce, do not be shamed out of eating a salad. All lettuce including iceberg is good for you.