Food for Thought: Oats and cholesterol

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Researchers have known for more than 50 years that eating oats can lower cholesterol levels and thus reduce a person’s risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

But just how much do you need to eat?

Oats are a great source of beta-glucan — a fiber that lowers LDL bad cholesterol that collects on the walls of blood vessels and blocks blood flow.

A study published in the British Journal of Nutrition looked at 58 clinical trials. The study found oats lowered LDL cholesterol 4.2 percent.

In addition, oats significantly lowered two other markers that provide an even more accurate prediction of cardiovascular disease. Researchers say it can be difficult to get the amount of beta-glucan you need from oatmeal alone.

It is recommended you need to eat 3 and a half cups of oatmeal a day. Oat-bran has twice as much beta-glucan compared to oatmeal so you need 1¾ cups a day.

You can eat oat-bran as a hot cereal and sprinkle it on yogurt, salads, and other foods.