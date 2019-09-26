Food for Thought: Oils you can avoid eating to help ease arthritis pain

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 1.3 million Americans suffer from painful Rheumatoid arthritis.

Men develop Rheumatoid arthritis but 75 percent of those people with Rheumatoid arthritis are women.

Eating too many Omega-6 fats can make the pain worse and chances are you eat many foods with Omega 6 fat. Omega-6 fats are found in soybean, corn, sunflower, safflower and cottonseed oil.

These oils, especially soybean, are used in just about every convenient and packaged food you find in the grocery store, from breakfast sandwiches, margarine and snack foods to frozen dinner entrees.

The typical American eats up to 25 times more Omega-6 fats than Omega-3 fats. That high ratio could lead to inflammation in your joints. Researchers suggest anyone with Rheumatoid arthritis suppress the inflammation by eating fewer processed foods.

In addition eat more Omega-3 fats found in fish, walnuts, chia seeds and flax seed.