Food for Thought: Olive oil and heart health

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We hear a lot about how olive oil is good for your heart but how much of a difference does it really make in your heart health?

An olive tree can live up to 600 years and eating the olive oil it produces can increase how long and well you may live.

Researchers looked at the diets of more than 90,000 people over 24 years. They compared consuming olive oil to eating butter, margarine, mayonnaise or dairy fat. They found consuming at least a half tablespoon of olive oil a day in place of those other fats reduced the risk of coronary heart disease, or clogged arteries, by 18 percent and reduced overall cardiovascular disease by 14 percent.

The benefits come from the plant’s antioxidants that combat damage to cells. Despite popular belief, studies at UC Davis show extra virgin olive oil has a smoke point of 400 degrees so you can cook with it.

Some oils labeled olive oil may actually be a cheaper oil. To be sure you are getting the real thing, buy from a reputable dealer or buy certified organic olive oil.