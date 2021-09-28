Food for Thought: Omega-3 fatty acids

Health

by: Nancy Dell, Registered Dietitian

Posted: / Updated:
salmon_395171

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Omega-3 fatty acids help boost heart health, lower inflammation, and control weight gain. Those kinds of effects don’t just give you a better quality of life, they could give you a longer one, too.

A study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that people who have more omega-3 fatty acids in their blood tend to live up to five years longer than those who don’t.

Researchers looked at the blood levels of omega-3 in over 2000 people over age 65. They found that higher levels of omega-3 reduce inflammation and therefore, help you live well and longer. Even a small difference of 1 percent between peoples’ blood levels made a difference in longevity. This reinforces the idea that small changes in the diet can have a big effect.

Good sources of omega-3 include flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts and seafood especially fatty fish like salmon.

Although the study included only individuals over age 65, that doesn’t mean you need to wait until post-retirement to get benefits from omega-3. Start eating these foods ASAP to reap their benefits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today