Food for Thought: Omega-3 fatty acids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Omega-3 fatty acids help boost heart health, lower inflammation, and control weight gain. Those kinds of effects don’t just give you a better quality of life, they could give you a longer one, too.

A study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that people who have more omega-3 fatty acids in their blood tend to live up to five years longer than those who don’t.

Researchers looked at the blood levels of omega-3 in over 2000 people over age 65. They found that higher levels of omega-3 reduce inflammation and therefore, help you live well and longer. Even a small difference of 1 percent between peoples’ blood levels made a difference in longevity. This reinforces the idea that small changes in the diet can have a big effect.

Good sources of omega-3 include flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts and seafood especially fatty fish like salmon.

Although the study included only individuals over age 65, that doesn’t mean you need to wait until post-retirement to get benefits from omega-3. Start eating these foods ASAP to reap their benefits.