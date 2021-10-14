Food for Thought: Omega-3 fish oil

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you need to jump-start your weight loss? You may be able to do so by turning to the sea.

According to a study published in the journal Appetite, Omega-3 fish oil may make you feel fuller and help to boost your weight loss.

Researchers had over 200 overweight volunteers follow a low calorie diet for eight weeks. During the last two weeks of the diet, half the participants got a low dose of fish oil, 260 mg and half got a higher dose, 1300 mg a day.

Researchers were able to measure hunger sensations after participants ate a meal. The group that had the higher dose of fish oil had hunger suppressed immediately after the meal and two hours after the meal. The lower dose fish oil group did not. The researchers concluded that having fish oil as a supplement or by eating salmon, sardines, or other fatty fish, can help you feel full and eat fewer calories.

More research is needed to confirm these findings. In the meantime, if you plan to take a fish oil supplement, be sure to check with your doctor first.