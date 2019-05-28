Food for Thought: Peppermint may help relieve Irritable Bowel Syndrome

One in 6 Americans suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome or IBS. Turns out, mint may be good medicine for IBS.

Symptoms of IBS may include gas bloating, abdominal pain, constipation and diarrhea. It can be very uncomfortable but peppermint may help.

Human studies suggest it can lessen the abdominal pain and other symptoms of IBS. It appears to activate a specific anti-pain process in the gut, and dull pain-sensing nerve fibers. One study had people take an enteric-coated sustained-release peppermint oil before all meals for four weeks or a placebo. The supplement produced a significant reduction in IBS symptoms compared with the placebo.

So, if you suffer from IBS, try a cup of mint tea. If it is not enough, discuss a peppermint supplement with your doctor or dietitian. It may but it may increase heartburn or interact with some medications.

