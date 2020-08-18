Food for Thought: Plant-based milk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Walking down the milk isle, you will see many choices nowadays – soy, coconut, rice and almond milk. But which plant-based milks are most nutritious?

Some people are allergic to milk, are vegetarian or trying to cut calories and turn to plant-based milk. Almond milk sales, for example, have grown over 250 percent in the last five years.

According to a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, soy milk is a healthier non-dairy choice than almond, rice, or coconut milk.

Soy milk has the highest protein content of the plant-based alternatives that were studied. It contains isoflavones which may protect you from some diseases.

Almond milk is lower in protein but a good second choice. It is low in calories and rich in healthy monounsaturated fat.

Dairy-free coconut drinks are not a great choice. They lack protein and are higher in the unhealthy saturated fat. Rice milk comes in as the least healthy. It has low nutritional value and is high in calories.

Look for unsweetened versions of plant-based milk and be sure you get enough calcium. Most milk substitutes are fortified with calcium to mimic the levels in cow’s milk.