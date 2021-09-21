Food for Thought: Reducing your risk for cancer with diet and exercise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. You probably know you can reduce your risk of cancer with diet and exercise, but how much can diet and exercise reduce your risk?

The foods you eat and the exercise you do can dramatically reduce cancer risk. According to a review of 12 studies, people who eat well and exercise reduced the risk of developing or dying from cancer by as much as 61 percent.

The anti-cancer guidelines say we need to eat whole grain breads, cereal, rice, and other grains in place of refined grains. Limit red meat and processed meats like bologna, salami, hot dogs and sausage. Eat more lean meats, dried beans and nuts. Eat five or more serving of fruits and vegetables a day. That means at least two and one half cups a day.

When it comes to alcohol, the latest guidelines say both men and women should have no more than one drink a day. All these guideline will help you maintain a healthy weight which by itself reduces your risk of cancer.

It can be hard to change and follow all the anti-cancer guidelines at once. However, every little change counts. For example, in the case of breast cancer, each guideline reduced risk by 11 percent. Following two guidelines reduced your risk of breast cancer 22 percent, and so on.