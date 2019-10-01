Food for Thought: Reducing your risk for kidney disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 30 million Americans have chronic kidney disease and most don’t know it.

You are at greater risk for kidney disease if you have high blood pressure or diabetes. However, eating a plant based diet can reduce the risk.

Researchers followed nearly 15,000 middle-aged people for an average of 24 years. People were less likely to develop kidney disease if they followed a healthy plant-based diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and legumes like chick peas, black beans and lentils. That is compared to people who ate more animal foods.

However, there was a third group of people who had the highest risk of all, people who followed a plant-based diet that was not healthy.

Eating white pasta, bread, and cereals, as well as foods and drinks high in sugar, actually increased the risk for kidney disease.