Food for Thought: Salt Addiction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Researchers at Duke University found that our craving for salt activates the same brain connections and nerve cells that are associated with addictive drugs.

Salt cravings are certainly common. Experts recommend we eat 1,500 milligrams of sodium a day. On average, Americans eat 6000 milligrams each day!

For some people, excess salt causes them to retain fluid. That increases the workload on the heart and kidneys and raises blood pressure.

Experts say 80 percent of sodium comes from processed foods like deli meat, snacks, and condiments. Gradually, eat less processed foods and read labels. Use more herbs and spices in place of salt.

In time, your taste buds will adapt. Foods you once enjoyed will seem too salty.