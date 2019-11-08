Food for Thought: Skin cancer prevention

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An estimated 3 million people a year are diagnosed with a non-melanoma skin cancer.

You may reduce your risk of re-occurrence by taking a B3 supplement.

If you’ve had two or more non-melanoma skin cancers in the past five years, ask your dermatologist about taking a Vitamin B3 supplement called nicotinamide.

It may help prevent skin cancer by repairing DNA damage caused by ultraviolet rays.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine looked at nearly 400 adults who had at least two non-melanoma skin cancers. Some took the B3 vitamin and others took placebo tablets for a year.

The vitamin B3 group had 20 percent fewer basal cell carcinomas, 30 percent fewer squamous cell carcinomas, and 13 percent fewer precancerous lesions than the placebo group.

Nicotinamide is sold without a prescription. But you need such high doses so, take it only under the supervision of your doctor and still use sunscreen.