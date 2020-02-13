Food for Thought: Some insects are edible… but would you eat them?

1  of  2
by: Nancy Dell, Registered Dietitian

(WWLP) – For many people, the thought of eating insects sounds disgusting. But edible insects — including beetles, caterpillars, ants, grasshoppers, and crickets — can be farmed in a cost-effective, environmentally friendly way, especially compared to beef or pork.

Insects emit low amounts of greenhouse gases. By some estimates, it takes just two pounds of feed to produce one pound of crickets, compared to the eight pounds of feed needed to produce a single pound of beef.

Insects are also an excellent source of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and many minerals. On the downside, some insects accumulate environmental toxins easily and there is little regulation, though some companies submit documentation on the safety of their products.

Two billion people worldwide — mostly in tropical regions — already eat insects. But soon you may see insects in cookies, crackers, cakes, pasta, tortilla chips, and protein bars.

