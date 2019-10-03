Food for Thought: Supplements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 70 percent of Americans take supplements.

Some supplements work wonders, others do not, and some can be dangerous. Here are four guidelines for supplement users to keep in mind.

Beware of celebrity endorsements. You can never be sure whether testimonials were paid for or made up by a copywriter. Even if they are real comments from actual customers, testimonials are not proof that something works.

Be particularly wary of anti-aging and weight loss claims. While a healthy lifestyle may help, to date, no research shows a supplement will keep you younger or thinner.

Be skeptical of ads claiming that doctors don’t want you to know about the cure-all supplements.

Finally, talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or dietitian about any supplements. They can guide you to ones that may help or hurt your specific health situation.