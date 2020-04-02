Food for Thought: The science behind overeating

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you often can’t resist the temptation to eat that second dessert or find yourself frequently finishing off a whole pint of ice cream, you’re in good company. And the problem may not be your willpower.

Scientists’ understanding of overeating and the brain has come a long way. Studies now show that brain activity for so-called “food addiction” is similar to the brain activity for opioid addition.

Researchers say the more you eat a desired food, the less pleasure you get from it. Therefore, you keep needing larger and larger portions of the food for your brain to feel the same reward from it. This leads to the cycle of overeating.

To get in control, the first step is to change the food environment and reduce exposure to cues for sight, smell, and taste of your trigger foods.

In other words: don’t buy it, and stay out of the break room at work where triggers may be kept.

And don’t go it alone. Research suggests the therapies with the greatest weight-loss benefit involve 14 or more face-to-face sessions — individual or group — over six months.