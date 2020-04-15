Food for Thought: Vitamin C may help prevent cataracts

(WWLP) – By age 80, more than half of all Americans develop cataracts. Cataracts cause cloudy spots in your vision.

Some studies show moderate doses of vitamin C — 60 to 250 milligrams — may help to reduce the risk of cataracts when taken for 10 years or more. However, more is not better and may be harmful.

For example, one study in women who took a supplement with 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C a day for 10 years found a 46 percent increase in cataracts. In a second study, people took a multivitamin containing 60 mg of vitamin C had an 18 percent reduction in the risk of cataracts.

You can get vitamin C from foods but if you supplement to reduce cataracts, don’t exceed 250 milligrams.

Beta-carotene also reduces cataracts. Good sources of which are sweet potatoes, kale, carrots, turnip and mustard greens, spinach, and butternut squash.