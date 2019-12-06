Food for Thought: Vitamin D and Type 2 diabetes risk

CHICOPEE, Mas. (WWLP) – We know low levels of vitamin D can increase the risk of porous bones.

Now new research shows, low vitamin D can also increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

It is important for those of us who live in New England to be aware of the possible connection between low vitamin D levels and Type 2 diabetes since we are likely to develop low vitamin D in the winter months.

Our bodies make vitamin D when the sun hits our skin. But from November to April the angle of the sun’s rays is such that we do not make vitamin D.

New research on 680 women shows vitamin D helps blood sugar leave the blood and enter our cells where it is used for energy. In the study, women who took vitamin D supplements or had sun exposure had lower blood sugars that those women who did not take supplements or get sun exposure.

So be sure your doctor checks your vitamin D level and gets you to a healthy range. It just may help reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.