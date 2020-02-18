Food for Thought: What is a proprietary blend?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Supplement manufacturers can combine ingredients to make a special blend called proprietary blend.

The FDA requires supplement manufacturers to tell you the exact amount of the vitamin, mineral or herb in a supplement, unless the supplement is a proprietary blend.

You do not know the specific amount of each ingredient in a proprietary blend, only the total combined milligrams of the blend of ingredients. The manufacturer likes this because they can give the blends a catchy name and say it is their secret formula.

But you never know exactly what is in them, and it is harder to find out if you have an allergy to an ingredient. You could also be wasting your money on a formula that has very little of an active ingredient.

The company can change a formula without disclosing the change; if you buy one bottle, there is no guarantee the second bottle has the same ingredients.

So avoid proprietary blends and buy supplements that tell you exactly how much of each ingredient is in the capsule.