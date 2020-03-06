Food for Thought: What is kombucha tea?

(WWLP) – From hip cafés to mall food courts, kombucha tea is everywhere these days. And recently, retail sales of kombucha in the U.S. increased by nearly 50 percent.

With its origin dating back to ancient China, traditional kombucha is made of brewed tea mixed with sugar and fermented with live probiotics.

Lab studies on kombucha show that it may reduce the risk of cancer and infections as well as protect our liver from damage. The polyphenols in the tea and the probiotics most likely provide the potential benefits.

However, human studies are still needed before we can make these claims.

If you want to try Kombucha, buy one that is commercially produced with no more than 5 grams of sugar per cup and displays the letters “GMP” on the label. GMP stands for “Good Manufacturing Practices,” meaning that the manufacturer follows strict sanitation guidelines.

Avoid homemade Kombucha unless you are absolutely certain the same sanitation guidelines are followed.

And limit your portion to one-half cup; the fermentation may cause gas and some GI distress initially.