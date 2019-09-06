Food for Thought: What is “ugly cholesterol?”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We tend to focus on good and bad cholesterol, but “ugly cholesterol” raises our risk of the most common type of cardiovascular disease.

“Ugly cholesterol” is the result of high triglycerides. Triglycerides are fats in the blood that clog arteries and lead to hardening of the arteries.

According to a study at the University of Copenhagen, people with high triglycerides are nearly three times more likely to have hardening of the arteries and roughly 1/3 of adults have high levels of ugly cholesterol.

Ugly cholesterol develops if you eat too many calories and are overweight, if you eat too much sugar, processed carbs, and too much juice. Doctors commonly test the triglyceride level in your blood.

If it comes out high, you can lower it by limiting alcohol and processed carbohydrates like white flour, white rice, and sugar. In addition you can exercise more and quit smoking.

You need to fast for 8 hours when you have your triglycerides tested. Your goal is to get that number below 150.