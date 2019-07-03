Food for Thought: What is “white whole wheat”?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most American wheat is hard red wheat, but about 10 to 15 percent of what’s grown in the United States now is hard white wheat, which was developed by removing the genes responsible for the bran’s color.

Whole white wheat looks and tastes like refined wheat. But is, in fact, the whole grain—with all its nutrients, fiber, and health benefits.

It’s used in many commercial breads, noodles, crackers and cereals because of its soft texture and light color, which some Americans prefer.

Another plus is that foods with whole white wheat don’t need to add as much sugar because the grain has lower amounts of the strong and bitter-tasting compounds that are plentiful in red wheat.

But be aware that whole white wheat is often blended with “enriched wheat,” which is always refined wheat. So read the label and be sure you buy 100 percent whole wheat whether it is white or red.