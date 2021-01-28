Food for Thought: Zinc and COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Researchers reporting at a COVID-19 conference found people who died of the virus had lower levels of zinc in their blood than those who survived the illness.

Lower zinc levels correlated with higher inflammation in the course of infection and poorer outcomes. Overall, and after adjusting for factors such as age, gender, and treatments received, every unit increase of zinc in the blood was tied to a seven percent lower chance that a patient would die while in the hospital.

Good sources are similar to good sources of protein:

Meat, fish, poultry

Legumes like chickpeas, lentils, and beans

Seeds and nuts

Milk, yogurt and eggs

More research is needed on zinc and COVID-19. In the meantime, at meals, make one-fourth of your plate a good source of zinc.