Food for Thought: Zinc and COVID-19

Health

by: Nancy Dell, Registered Dietitian

Posted: / Updated:
NC_zinc0126_mezzn_1__788173

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Researchers reporting at a COVID-19 conference found people who died of the virus had lower levels of zinc in their blood than those who survived the illness.

Lower zinc levels correlated with higher inflammation in the course of infection and poorer outcomes. Overall, and after adjusting for factors such as age, gender, and treatments received, every unit increase of zinc in the blood was tied to a seven percent lower chance that a patient would die while in the hospital.

Good sources are similar to good sources of protein:

  • Meat, fish, poultry
  • Legumes like chickpeas, lentils, and beans
  • Seeds and nuts
  • Milk, yogurt and eggs

More research is needed on zinc and COVID-19. In the meantime, at meals, make one-fourth of your plate a good source of zinc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today