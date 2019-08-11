Food Poisoning and food-borne illness peaks in Summer months

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Sunday will be a great day for cookouts and eating outdoors, but it’s important to remember with warmer weather, the risk of food-borne illness increases.

Food poisoning peaks in summer months, so properly handling and cooking meat, is your best protection against getting sick.

Bacteria grows more quickly at warmer temperatures, so your cookout could be the perfect environment for this bacteria to make you sick.

The USDA recommends you keep 4 things in mind every time you fire up the grill:

Keep your grill clean

Separate the food on the grill

Cook thoroughly

Keep things cool in a refrigerator or an ice-filled cooler

It’s also recommended you wash your hands before and after cooking.