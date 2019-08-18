Forum addressing Opioid Crisis held in Berkshires Today

LENOX, Mass (WWLP) – The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will be hosting a forum on the opioid crisis Sunday morning.

Dr. Jennifer Michaels of the UMass Medical School and Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington will discuss the health consequences of opioid addiction and the effect on law enforcement and incarceration.

The forum will begin this morning at 9:30 at Lenox Town Hall on Walker Street and admission is 15-dollars.

The event is open to the public and breakfast will be served.