Four new cases of EEE virus confirmed in horses

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Thursday that laboratory testing has confirmed four new cases of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus in horses in Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, horses in Holliston, Medfield, Brookfield, and Granby have been infected with EEE, bringing the total number of horse cases of EEE in Massachusetts to seven this year. Those areas have been raised to a critical risk level.

The risk level has now been raised to high in Belchertown, Brimfield, Chicopee, East Brookfield, Ludlow, Medway, Millis, North Brookfield, Sherborn, South Hadley, Sturbridge, Walpole, and West Brookfield.

The Massachusetts Department of Public health says there are a total of 28 communities now at critical risk, 37 at high risk and 126 at a moderate risk in Massachusetts.

DPH is reminding residents to take precautions including applying bug spray, being aware of peak mosquito hours and wearing long clothing to cover your skin.

