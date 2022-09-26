SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, along with several additional vaccines such as the flu during the “Big Vax Week” campaign beginning Monday.

Big Y is helping to increase awareness by offering access to immunizations throughout their store locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut from September 26 through October 1. During the campaign, customers who receive the seasonal flu or COVID-19 vaccine will get a $5 off $25 coupon on groceries during the event as well as additional giveaways.

All stores will have an on-site clinic offering seasonal flu, high dose flu, and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster. Stores with an on-site pharmacy will also be offering pneumonia, shingles, Tdap, Hepatitis A and B, meningitis, MMR and HPV vaccines. No appointments are necessary.

“The safety and health of everyone in our region is so vitally important to us that we are excited to offer our 2nd Big Y Big Vax Week to everyone: our customers, employees and their families. Our professional pharmacy staff has been working hard to be able to provide this essential service in each of our neighborhoods at every one of our 72 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. This week-long event provides a convenient way for anyone to receive one of many vaccines to keep our community healthy. Big Y’s Big Vax Week is one more way we’ve been serving our community for over 86 years,” Charles L. D’Amour, Big Y’s president and CEO.

Free vaccines for the flu (5yrs+), high dose flu (65yrs+), COVID-19 & updated booster (12yrs+) are available at the following locations:

Massachusetts:

Location Date Time Southampton Monday 9/26 9am-12pm Amherst Monday 9/26 2pm-5pm Westfield Monday 9/26 10am-1pm Westfield Shops Monday 9/26 2pm-5pm Southwick Monday 9/26 2pm-5pm Norwell Tuesday 9/27 9am-12pm Franklin Tuesday 9/27 10am-1pm Ware Tuesday 9/27 11am-2pm Milford Tuesday 9/27 2pm-5pm Southbridge Wednesday 9/28 10am-1pm Springfield, St James Wednesday 9/28 10am-1pm Peabody Wednesday 9/28 11am-2pm Chicopee Wednesday 9/28 2pm-5pm Holden Wednesday 9/28 3pm-6pm East Longmeadow Thursday 9/29 10am-1pm North Adams Thursday 9/29 11am-2pm Easton Thursday 9/29 2pm-5pm Norwood Thursday 9/29 10am-1pm Big Y at Fresh Acres, Springfield Thursday 9/29 2pm-5pm W. Springfield, Memorial Ave Friday 9/30 10am-1pm Table & Vine, West Springfield Friday 9/30 2pm-5pm

Connecticut:

Location Date Time Derby Monday 9/26 10am-1pm Shelton Monday 9/26 3pm-6pm Clinton Tuesday 9/27 10am-1pm Monroe Tuesday 9/27 10am-1pm Guilford Tuesday 9/27 3pm-6pm Newtown Tuesday 9/27 3pm-6pm Branford Wednesday 9/28 10am-1pm Plainville Wednesday 9/28 10am-1pm North Haven Wednesday 9/28 3pm-6pm Rocky Hill Wednesday 9/28 3pm-6pm Avon Thursday 9/29 10am-1pm Cheshire Thursday 9/29 10am-1pm Plainfield Thursday 9/29 10am-1pm Meriden Thursday 9/29 3pm-6pm West Hartford Thursday 9/29 3pm-6pm Simsbury Friday 9/30 10am-1pm Enfield Friday 9/30 3pm-6pm Milford Friday 9/30 10am-1pm Old Lyme Please visit our Old Saybrook, CT Pharmacy Vaccinations cannot be offered at this location due to lease restrictions.

Big Y administered 100,000 doses of vaccines over the past year. According to CDC guidance, it is acceptable to receive 2 or more of these different vaccines at the same time.