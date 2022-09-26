SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, along with several additional vaccines such as the flu during the “Big Vax Week” campaign beginning Monday.
Big Y is helping to increase awareness by offering access to immunizations throughout their store locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut from September 26 through October 1. During the campaign, customers who receive the seasonal flu or COVID-19 vaccine will get a $5 off $25 coupon on groceries during the event as well as additional giveaways.
All stores will have an on-site clinic offering seasonal flu, high dose flu, and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster. Stores with an on-site pharmacy will also be offering pneumonia, shingles, Tdap, Hepatitis A and B, meningitis, MMR and HPV vaccines. No appointments are necessary.
“The safety and health of everyone in our region is so vitally important to us that we are excited to offer our 2nd Big Y Big Vax Week to everyone: our customers, employees and their families. Our professional pharmacy staff has been working hard to be able to provide this essential service in each of our neighborhoods at every one of our 72 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. This week-long event provides a convenient way for anyone to receive one of many vaccines to keep our community healthy. Big Y’s Big Vax Week is one more way we’ve been serving our community for over 86 years,” Charles L. D’Amour, Big Y’s president and CEO.
Free vaccines for the flu (5yrs+), high dose flu (65yrs+), COVID-19 & updated booster (12yrs+) are available at the following locations:
Massachusetts:
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Southampton
|Monday 9/26
|9am-12pm
|Amherst
|Monday 9/26
|2pm-5pm
|Westfield
|Monday 9/26
|10am-1pm
|Westfield Shops
|Monday 9/26
|2pm-5pm
|Southwick
|Monday 9/26
|2pm-5pm
|Norwell
|Tuesday 9/27
|9am-12pm
|Franklin
|Tuesday 9/27
|10am-1pm
|Ware
|Tuesday 9/27
|11am-2pm
|Milford
|Tuesday 9/27
|2pm-5pm
|Southbridge
|Wednesday 9/28
|10am-1pm
|Springfield, St James
|Wednesday 9/28
|10am-1pm
|Peabody
|Wednesday 9/28
|11am-2pm
|Chicopee
|Wednesday 9/28
|2pm-5pm
|Holden
|Wednesday 9/28
|3pm-6pm
|East Longmeadow
|Thursday 9/29
|10am-1pm
|North Adams
|Thursday 9/29
|11am-2pm
|Easton
|Thursday 9/29
|2pm-5pm
|Norwood
|Thursday 9/29
|10am-1pm
|Big Y at Fresh Acres, Springfield
|Thursday 9/29
|2pm-5pm
|W. Springfield, Memorial Ave
|Friday 9/30
|10am-1pm
|Table & Vine, West Springfield
|Friday 9/30
|2pm-5pm
Connecticut:
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Derby
|Monday 9/26
|10am-1pm
|Shelton
|Monday 9/26
|3pm-6pm
|Clinton
|Tuesday 9/27
|10am-1pm
|Monroe
|Tuesday 9/27
|10am-1pm
|Guilford
|Tuesday 9/27
|3pm-6pm
|Newtown
|Tuesday 9/27
|3pm-6pm
|Branford
|Wednesday 9/28
|10am-1pm
|Plainville
|Wednesday 9/28
|10am-1pm
|North Haven
|Wednesday 9/28
|3pm-6pm
|Rocky Hill
|Wednesday 9/28
|3pm-6pm
|Avon
|Thursday 9/29
|10am-1pm
|Cheshire
|Thursday 9/29
|10am-1pm
|Plainfield
|Thursday 9/29
|10am-1pm
|Meriden
|Thursday 9/29
|3pm-6pm
|West Hartford
|Thursday 9/29
|3pm-6pm
|Simsbury
|Friday 9/30
|10am-1pm
|Enfield
|Friday 9/30
|3pm-6pm
|Milford
|Friday 9/30
|10am-1pm
|Old Lyme
|Please visit our Old Saybrook, CT Pharmacy
|Vaccinations cannot be offered at this location due to lease restrictions.
Big Y administered 100,000 doses of vaccines over the past year. According to CDC guidance, it is acceptable to receive 2 or more of these different vaccines at the same time.