Free flu clinic held at Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Health and Human Services is holding their last free seasonal flu clinic on Friday.

The clinic will be held at the Eastfield Mall, Food Mezzanine from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

It is not too late to get your flu shot so if you haven’t, now is your chance. Flu activity can peak between December and February but can last as late as May. The CDC says the flu can be spread person to person up to about six feet away and can be spread when people with the flu cough, sneeze or talk.

When you’re vaccinated against flu, you’re not just protecting yourself — you’re protecting your community by limiting the spread of flu. Learn more: https://t.co/kmdFCNpPZy #FightFlu pic.twitter.com/Hi8kNTnR2A — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) December 17, 2019

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC urges everyone to get a flu vaccine. According to the CDC, everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine each season and people who are at high risk of serious flu illness should take flu antiviral drugs immediately when they get sick.

If you’re attending the clinic you are asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt and have your insurance or Medicare card with you. You are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Springfield Open Pantry.

For more information on the flu visit the CDC’s website or Mass.gov.