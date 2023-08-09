SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In recognition of National Health Center Week, Baystate Health is holding three community health fairs.
The health fairs are free and open to the public which include food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors. The event will celebrate this year’s theme, “The Roadmap to a Stronger America.”
The health fairs are being held at the following community healthcare centers:
- Wednesday, August 9th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Baystate Brightwood Health Center/Centro de Salud on 280 Plainfield St.
- Thursday, August 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baystate High Street Health Center – adult and pediatric on 140 High Street, upper-level parking lot.
- Friday, August 11th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Baystate Mason Square Neighborhood Health Center on 11 Wilbraham Road.
