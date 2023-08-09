SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In recognition of National Health Center Week, Baystate Health is holding three community health fairs.

The health fairs are free and open to the public which include food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors. The event will celebrate this year’s theme, “The Roadmap to a Stronger America.”

The health fairs are being held at the following community healthcare centers:

Local News

More Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram