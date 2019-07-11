Free wellness program ‘Mile Markers’ underway in Florence

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a new movement happening in Hampshire County. It’s a 12-week, free wellness program called Mile Markers, and it started Wednesday night at Look Park.

A few dozen people gathered at Look Park in Florence for a brisk walk.

Linda Belcher of Florence told 22News, “When I walk around here, there were a couple ladies that walk every single day. I think 365 days a year. They are supported and that’s what you need.”

Ray Goodrow of South Deerfield added, “It’s a motivator. You can motivate one another, especially once you get to know one another.”

Cooley Dickinson Health Care and Look Park teamed up to create the interactive walk they’re calling Mile Markers.

Each week different experts will participate walk – that way walkers can asked those experts questions. There are also different signs along the way, like one that says ‘stay hydrated.’

A physical therapist from Cooley Dickinson participated this week. Stephen Markey showed the walkers different stretching techniques.

He explained that dynamic stretching is a movement-based type of stretching that uses the muscles themselves to bring about a stretch. Traditional static stretching holds the stretch in a challenging but comfortable position for a period of time.

Markey told 22News, “If your goal is to get ready to play and reduce injury, dynamic stretching is the way to go. If your goal is to improve range of motion and decrease the stresses of the activity, then static stretching is the way to go.”

Markey said your warm up and cool down should each last about five minutes.

The Look Park Mile Markers run through September, but days vary each week.

You can check out their schedule at Look Park’s website.