Frozen grilled peppers recalled due to Listeria risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — UNFI has recalled its 10-ounce packages of Woodstock Frozen Organic Grilled Red Peppers due to possible Listeria contamination.

The frozen peppers have a UPC code of 4256301714 and a “best if used by” date of April 2020.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, the contamination was discovered during routine sampling of the product, which tested positive for Listeria.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

Consumers who have purchased the peppers are urged to throw them out.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the company at responseteam@bluemarblebrands.com.