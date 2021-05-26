Full COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts surpass 3.5 million

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than 3.5 million Massachusetts residents are officially fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to the latest data from the Department of Public Health.

DPH’s latest daily report counted 3,520,075 people in the Bay State who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 37,415 over Tuesday’s report.

The state also crossed the 4.1 million mark for individuals who have received at least one dose of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, with that total now standing at 4,114,888. Massachusetts has administered 85 percent of the more than 8.9 million vaccine doses it has received from the federal government since the rollout began.