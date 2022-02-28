SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Black History Month comes to and end, the Gándara Center is trying to shed light on smoking-related health risks within the African American community.

According to health experts, African Americans who smoke have more than twice the risk of developing coronary heart disease compared to those who don’t smoke. They also have disproportionally higher rates of risk factors because they are less likely to receive information about smoking cessation treatments.

Sara Moriarty, the director of Gándara Center’s Hampden County Tobacco Free Community Partnership, told 22News, “Cessation Services really hard to come by, and that’s really hard. Especially when we see a high need for people wanting to quit and wanting to give up such a bad habit.”

You can find help by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW or clicking here. People looking to quit smoking can find free support available 24-hours a day.