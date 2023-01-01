AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first day of 2023 and for many, it’s a time to get healthier. Better health and fitness is a common new years resolution. But where do you begin? And how can you stick to it?

Health experts say start your year off right by setting realistic, and achievable exercise resolutions.

“I think we find that most people are successful when they have the three pillars that make everybody successful in a fitness program. That’s your eating. Make sure your eating according to your goals. Exercise, exercise according to your goals, and then some sort of accountability,” Ashley Brodeur Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam told 22News.

Brodeaur says maintaining a journal can also help you keep track of your fitness routine

“Walking into the gym like, ‘what am I going to do today?’ If you have that plan written down. It will help you stay more accountable. And have something to do,” said Brodeur.

“Join somewhere that has groups of people doing the same things you want to do and you’ll find some connections there that help you keep going and stay motivated,” said Brodeur.