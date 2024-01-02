SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The new year often comes with a new set of goals and aspirations. While we all like to make personal resolutions in the new year, it’s also a great time to think of how we can be of service to others.

Baystate Health is encouraging people to consider becoming an organ donor. There are currently over 103,000 people on the national transplant waiting list. 22News spoke with Dr. Kenneth McPartland, Medical Director of the transplant division at Baystate Health about some common misconceptions about the donation process.

“People are only eligible for organ donation when you know their situation is no longer survivable. Up until that point, a person will be given all of the indicated care to try to save them even if they’ve expressed the desire to be an organ donor,” said Dr. McPartland.

Dr. McPartland explained that who receives an organ depends largely on their place on a waiting list, but if a match is made that can give a patient priority.

If interested, becoming an organ donor is a simple process that only takes a few minutes.

You can indicate your organ-donor status through the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV)on your license, or register online at Donate Life America.