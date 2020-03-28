Gov. Baker: Blood donations needed during coronavirus pandemic

DEDHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker paid a visit to a Red Cross location Saturday to donate blood, emphasizing the importance of donating in times of crisis.

Baker and his wife donated blood Saturday at a Red Cross Donation Center in Dedham. Their visit comes at a time when blood donation numbers are suffering.

Nationwide, the blood supply has missed out on 300,000 units since the start of the crisis. Baker said he donated to prove the process is safe, and necessary, during the outbreak.

The Red Cross has done a terrific job of creating a safe process and safe way for people to give blood and that’s why my wife and I are here today. One way or another we all need to bend a little bit to make sure that God forbid some friend, neighbor or family member ends up in the hospital and needs blood. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

The closure of schools and other public centers, and the limitations on gatherings, means blood drives are impossible right now. The Red Cross is still running donations by appointment.