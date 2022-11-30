SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker will be visiting Mercy Medical Center in Springfield this Thursday to see the latest development of the Andy Yee Palliative Care Unit.

Baker will be joined by members of the Yee family to get an update on the construction developments of the facility.

Following his cancer diagnosis, the well-known restaurateur sought treatment at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center.

This past June, the Palliative Care Unit was announced in honor of Yee’s memory.

The Unit will be designed to provide a space for end-of-life care for patients and families, as well as patients with chronic illnesses requiring pain and symptom management.