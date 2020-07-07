Governor Baker to discuss preparedness for EEE season

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will join with public health officials to discuss the ongoing efforts to prepare for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis season in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel at the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project in Plymouth at 10 a.m.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that can affect people of all ages and gets worse in the summer months. It’s generally spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

There were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019 and six deaths. There were also nine cases in domestic animals. The best way to protect yourself from EEE is to avoid mosquito bites by applying insect repellent with DEET whenever you go outside.

The first sample in Massachusetts this year was collected on July 1st in the town of Orange in Franklin County. The risk level of EEE in Orange and Athol was raised to moderate due to the findings.

A second mosquito tested positive for EEE in a sample collected on July 5 in the Franklin County town of Wendell. This increases the risk level of EEE to moderate in the communities of Wendell and New Salem.