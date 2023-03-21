BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Two local service agencies are among nine statewide that have been awarded grants through the Hospital to Home Partnership Program.

The state is providing $3-million in funding to acute care hospitals and Aging Services Access Points (ASAPs) across Massachusetts to help patients be safely discharged to their home and community after a hospital stay.

Hospital and ASAP partners will work together to ensure that the appropriate services and supports are in place to enable hospital patients to transition directly to home and community-based settings after discharge.

“As hospitals continue to face strain due to workforce shortages, it is critical that we find new ways to better serve patients in their homes and communities,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh. “Through these partnerships, hospitals and local ASAPs will collaborate to better meet individual patient needs in home and community-based settings, improving health outcomes and alleviating pressure on hospital resources and staff.”

The grants have been awarded to the following organizations:

Greater Springfield Senior Services in partnership with Baystate Health

Baystate Health Western Mass Eldercare Inc. in partnership with Holyoke Medical Center

Holyoke Medical Center Elder Services of Worcester in partnership with UMass Memorial

UMass Memorial Tri-Valley Inc. in partnership with Milford Regional Medical Center

Milford Regional Medical Center AgeSpan Inc. in partnership with Lawrence General Hospital

Lawrence General Hospital Somerville Cambridge Elder Services in partnership with Cambridge Health Alliance

Cambridge Health Alliance Mystic Valley Elder Services Inc. in partnership with Tufts Medicine Melrose Wakefield Hospital

Tufts Medicine Melrose Wakefield Hospital Springwell Inc. in partnership with Newton Wellesley Hospital

Newton Wellesley Hospital Old Colony Elder Services In. in partnership with Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth

The funding was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.