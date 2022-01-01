Gyms noticeably busier, as people look to achieve fitness goals for 2022

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — A new year, means new goals, which means busier gyms.

“There is no better time than the beginning of the year. You don’t have to worry about being perfect, just worry about making progress. The only way to do that is to get in,” Joe Borelli, a CROSSFIT Coach at Next Fitness said.

Excelling at fitness is always one of the most common new years resolutions. At Next Fitness, they say they provide a community that helps people stay dedicating to achieving their goals

“This is a community that’s here it’s not built by the coaches, but by the members who come here. Always striving to become the best version of themselves. They love to be around people who love to do the same thing,” Borelli said.

Borelli stands by the fact that gyms provide a place to build a stronger ‘you’ from the inside, out.

“One of the best ways to stay healthy is to move, that’s what it comes down to. Build muscle, you build your immune system,” he said.

And whatever your goal is for 2022, make sure you enjoy the journey.

“We do fitness but we also talk, we hang out we have a good time. If the activity you’re doing isn’t fun, you’re going to quit it doesn’t matter what it is,” Jen Badalamenti a NEXT Fitness Member said.