AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The sudden collapse of a Buffalo Bills player during this week prompted concern over cardiac arrest and who is at risk.

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement according to an update from the team this afternoon.

Hamlin is just 24 years old and can thank quick intervention for his life. According to the Mayo Clinic somewhere between 1 in 50,000 and 1 in 80,000 youth athletes die each year from sudden cardiac arrest. It’s a scary, seemingly random event but one piece of equipment can save a life.

Automated External Defibrillators mandated by a 2017 state law to be placed in every school building.

“You know just health and safety for the general population not just students but staff. For example at the high school we have three in place here. We have two at the middle school. They are public access. So if there is an event in the evening a theatre vent for example they are accessible to anyone who would be using the building,” said Robbin Suprenant School Nurse Manager, Amherst Pelham Regional Schools.

The most common cause, underlying heart conditions, like rhythm disorders or thickened heart muscles. Or less commonly a blunt hit to the chest hard enough to throw the heart’s beat out of rhythm. It’s important to note the cause of Hamlin’s sudden cardiac arrest has not been determined.

