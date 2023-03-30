BOSTON (WWLP) – Thursday was the 14th annual prostate cancer awareness day. Prostate cancer affects one in eight men, but that rate is significantly higher for those who are Black and Hispanic.

On Thursday, a virtual event was held that brought awareness to early detection and screening. The event was hosted by AdMeTech and featured speakers that included Senate President Karen Spilka, House Speaker Mariano, Representative Carlos Gonzalez and Representative Bud Williams.

AdMeTech launched a prostate cancer equity program last year to make sure no man is left behind. Their focus is in prostate cancer awareness and care for Black, Hispanic and Latino men, who are particularly affected by the disease. When it comes to state statistics, Hampden County has the highest rate of prostate cancer deaths in Black, Latino and Hispanic men in the entire state.

“In our state black men are more than twice likely to die from prostate cancer compared ot white men. This loss of our men is particularly unacceptable because early detection saves lives,” said State Rep. Bud Williams of Springfield.

With early detection, there is a 100 percent survival rate in five years, opposed to late diagnosis where there is only a 28 percent survival rate.

AdMeTech says it’s important to know your risk factors, like family history, and if you’re at a higher risk, talk to your doctor as early as 40 years old to plan your best course of action.