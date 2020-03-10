Hampden County Sheriff’s Office provides coronavirus action plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – In response to the coronavirus threat, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office is implementing an action plan to help prevent the virus from spreading.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the sheriff’s department has increased its cleaning schedule with the aim of disinfecting areas where a virus is most likely to be spread, including transport vehicles and living pods.

The department has also implemented mandatory staff training on the coronavirus to help prevent the introduction of the disease into its correctional system.

The sheriff’s department also has new screening procedures for offenders upon intake and have updated their overall nursing protocols to be able to quickly identify and respond to a potential outbreak.