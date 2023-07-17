CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protections (MassDEP) has issued an air quality advisory for Monday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The advisory is in effect from noon to 11:59 p.m. Monday for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Worcester Counties. Air may become unhealthy for some sensitive groups, such as people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.

NASA | US and Canada fire map

MassDEP says those that are impacted more by poor air quality should reduce their time outdoors Monday and watch for symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath.