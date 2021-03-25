Healey slams McKinsey contract, citing opioid “devastation”

In this Nov. 24, 2015, photo, Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Healey speaks during an event where Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation at the Statehouse in Boston to battle deadly opioid abuse. As Healey begins her second year in office in 2016, the Democrat says she loves her job even when she feels like there arent […]

BOSTON (SHNS) – A little over a month after settling with global consultant McKinsey & Co. over the role it played in boosting opioid sales for Purdue Pharma, Attorney General Maura Healey on Thursday questioned the Baker administration’s decision to award a contract to the firm to study the “future-of-work” in Massachusetts.

The Baker administration on Tuesday hired McKinsey to analyze the state’s post-pandemic work and commuter landscape from an unspecified number of bidders for the contract. Baker has been talking about the “future-of-work” and the importance of adapting early since his annual State of the Commonwealth speech in January, and the administration solicited bids to do a study on Feb. 12.

“McKinsey will be responsible for building out a model to better understand the sensitivities of what the future could look like and will help determine a projected range of outcomes and how changes in one sector impact another,” a Baker spokeswoman said. “The study will identify significant trends driven by the response to the pandemic, the likely short and long-term impact of those trends across multiple future scenarios and drivers of those scenarios.”

The work will be based on historical data, employer surveys, individual surveys, and other work, and is supposed to take two months. Healey, however, questioned Baker’s choice of vendor. “My office found that McKinsey advised Purdue & other opioid companies how to ‘turbocharge’ opioid sales to increase profits.

After what they did to families here, why would we reward them w/ more state contracts? The Administration has paid them $17M since July. It’s outrageous,” Healey tweeted Thursday afternoon. Healey and other attorneys general reached a settlement with McKinsey in February for $573 million that the attorney general said will bring $13 million to Massachusetts for opioid treatment, prevention, and recovery services.

“The Administration should not be enriching a company that has profited from the devastation of our communities,” Healey said.

The Baker administration has for several days declined News Service requests to provide a copy of McKinsey’s bid or detail the value of the contract that was awarded or the agreed timeline for producing a report.