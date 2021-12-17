Health care facilities to cut elective surgeries by 50 percent

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of an order from the state’s department of public health, health care facilities are having to cut their elective surgeries down by 50% by Wednesday. This as COVID-19 cases rise across the state. But 22News wanted to find out what actually qualifies as an elective surgery.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, elective does not necessarily mean optional but it can span across a pretty broad category here. It basically refers to a surgery you can schedule it in advance.

According to a Harvard publication, it can range from major surgeries like a hip or a knee replacement. Or something more minor, like cataract surgery.

Lawrence Ehrhard from Longmeadow said he’s frustrated to hear some elective surgeries are being put on hold.

“Personally I’ve got angioplasty so I hope they don’t cut it back because I could keel over. I’d prefer not to keel over,” Ehrhard said.

A spokesperson for Baystate Health said that decisions about postponing procedures is being done on an individual basis, looking at the medical needs at each patient.